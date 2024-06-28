Marcus Stoinis and Sanju Samson: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Sanju Samson and Marcus Stoinis. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Marcus Stoinis ranks lower than Sanju Samson. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Marcus Stoinis loses against Sanju Samson. Marcus Stoinis in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 9. Sanju Samson gets a score of just 65 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a massive win for Sanju Samson as he scores 72 and Marcus Stoinis scores 0.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Sanju Samson has scored 65 points. As for Marcus Stoinis he gets a score of 56 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Sanju Samson wins against Marcus Stoinis as Marcus Stoinis scores 49 points. Sanju Samson gets 64 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Sanju Samson wins against Marcus Stoinis as Sanju Samson gets a score of 64 whereas Marcus Stoinis gets 0 points.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Marcus Stoinis loses against Sanju Samson. Marcus Stoinis gets an overall score of 16 points whereas Sanju Samson finishes with 66 points overall. Thus Marcus Stoinis takes the win in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.