Mark Boucher hints at asking AB De Villiers to come out of retirement

London: Newly appointed South Africa men`s head coach Mark Boucher has hinted at asking AB de Villiers to come out of retirement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

De Villiers is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Mzansi Super League. Boucher played with de Villiers and at present also coaches him at Tshwane Spartans.

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

"If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn`t I want to have a conversation with him? I`ve only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are," he added.

De Villiers has smashed the fastest ever century in One Day Internationals in just 31 balls. The right-handed batsman is famous for his swashbuckling cricketing skills in T20 cricket.

"You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there`s a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with team-mates, and if it`s for the good of South Africa, why not, let`s do it," said Boucher.

South Africa will face England in a four-match Test series starting from December 26. The two teams will also lock horns in the three-match T20I and ODI series.