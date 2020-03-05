Mashrafe Mortaza to quit as Bangladesh captain after Zimbabwe ODI series

Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza on Thursday (March 5) announced that he will quit as Bangladesh ODI captain after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe on Friday (March 6).

The announcement by Mortaza, one of Bangladesh's biggest sports stars, has sparked speculation that he will soon end his international career. For his part, Mortaza has said that he will continue to represent Bangladesh at international level as a player.

“I would like to thank Bangladesh Cricket Board for keeping confidence in me for such a long period. I will try to give my best as a player if I get the opportunity,” said 36-year-old Mortaza.

Mortaza made the announcement days after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that the selectors would look for a new captain for the national side after the conclusion of Zimbabwe series.

Mortaza started his international career in 2001 and was first named ODI captain in 2010. Mortaza successfully led Bangladesh to the semi-final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup.

Mortaza led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs, winning 49 and losing 36. He also captained the Tigers in 28 T20Is and in one Test, against West Indies in 2009, which Bangladesh won.

In 2018, Mashrafe contested the election and won a seat in parliament for the ruling Awami League party. Sources said that the BCB wanted to organise a grand farewell for Mortaza in 2019 but he rejected the offer.