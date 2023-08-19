'Masterclass By A Master', Virat Kohli Gets High Praise From Greg Chappell For Knock Against Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2022

Last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli played one of the finest knocks played in the history of the tournament. That was his 82 not out against Pakistan in the first round of the tournament. Kohli's innings was the catalyst in India's super come-from-behind chase of 160 runs in 20 overs. India were four down for 31 runs inside 7 overs while chasing the target before Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket to take them out of trouble.

With required run-rate taking a jump, Kohli pulled off a masterclass in chase by helping India smash 31 off the last 12. His six of Haris Rauf under pressure is still etched in minds and hearts of the India fans.



Australia great and former India head coach Greg Chappell said that that knock was one of the best he has ever seen in this format internationally. Chappell even said that that Kohli innings was a masterclass in a run chase in T20s. "Virat Kohli is a champion player. He wins the big matches for India. He always wants to perform in every tournament for India. The way he played against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 was the perfect batting masterclass by the master himself," Chappell told RevSportz.

India will pin hopes on Kohli when India take on Pakistan again at the Asia Cup 2023 as well ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 later in October. Kohli has a knack for playing a brilliant innings against Pakistan. Who can forget his masterclass of 183 not out vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012, when India chases down 330, which is still the highest runs chased in the tournament.

Along with Kohli, all eyes will be on India's top order which includes captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. India's top 3 will have to watch out for the first spell of Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Pakistani pacer had ripped apart India's top order during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. Let's see if he can do the same again the next time, the two sides meet each other.