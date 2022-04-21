Sri Lankan players have been making an impact in IPL 2022 including Dushmantha Chameera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Joining the Sri Lankan force in IPL will be pacer Matheesha Pathirana who has been named as the replacement for injured Adam Milne in Chennai Super Kings camp.

Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Imagine how long this action would have lasted in the more regimented world of cricket coaching in this country ... 17-year-old Matheesha Pathirana on his way to 6 for 7 on his debut for @TrinityColKandy in Sri Lanka ... pic.twitter.com/VO4gBPtmY0 — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) September 27, 2019

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

"He will join CSK at the price of Rs 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

All you need to know about Matheesha

Matheesha made headlines when he featured for Sri Lanka at the ICC U19 World Cup 2022.

He featured for Sri Lanka in only four matches but impressed everyone by scalping seven wickets at an average of 27.28 while returning an economy rate of 6.16.

In 2019, his bowling video went viral for the first time and the main reason was his Lasith Malinga-like action. The fact that he can also pull off fast, late-tailing yorkers is what made it even more uncanny.

It must be mentioned that Matheesa has played in only one List A game and 2 T20 matches. He was roped in as the reserve player at CSK ahead of the 2021 season.