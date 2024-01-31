Mayank Agarwal Health Update: Stable Now But India Cricketer Files Police Complaint After Health Scare; Report Says He Drank Water From Pouch

On the evening of January 30, India and Karnataka cricketer Mayank Agarwal faced a health scare, much to the shock of the whole world. He was boarding a flight from Tripura to Gujarat after playing and winning a Ranji Trophy match. He sat in his seat and found a water pouch from which he took a sip. Immediately, he felt a burning sensation in his mouth and was also unable to speak. Mayank then called for medical attention was rushed to hospital.

As per reports, Mayank is set to be doing well and is out of danger. As per a PTI report, the Indian cricketer's manager has now filed a police complaint on his behalf to investigate the case.

"Mayank Agarwal (is) an international cricket player. Now, he is stable, and his vitals are normal. But his manager has lodged a specific complaint under NCCPS (New Capital Complex Police Station) to investigate the matter," SP West Tripura Kiran Kumar told PTI.

The cop narrated what actually happened with Mayank, saying "His manager said that when he was sitting in the aeroplane, there was a pouch in front of him. He drank a little bit, not much, but suddenly there was irritation in his mouth, and suddenly he couldn't talk also and was brought to ILS hospital. He had swelling and ulcers in the mouth. Otherwise, his vitals are stable."

Mayank was supposed to play for Karnataka vs Railways in the next Ranji Trophy clash but he has rightly been rested. The Indian cricketer will now fly back to home Bengaluru for further treatment.

Mayank last played for India in March 2022 vs Sri Lanka. His series of poor scores for India resulted in getting dropped. He has found it hard to make a comeback to the national side but vows to get his opening slot position back through tons of scores in First-Class cricket. Mayank has played 21 Tests so far for India, accumulating 1488 runs with the highest score 243 and average of 41.33.

The opening batter also has a terrific first-class cricket record. In 98 matches, Mayank has hit 7430 runs at an average of 45.86. His highest score is 304 not out.