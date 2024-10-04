After outplaying Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, the Indian team will lock horns with the Najmul Hossain Shanto’s blokes in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will take place in Gwalior on Sunday (October 6). The Indian team had their first training session on Thursday (October 3) under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The BCCI shared a video on their social media handles where the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Harshit Rana were spotted bowling alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a full fledged manner. The Baroda-based player who has taken part in 102 T20Is for India, is the most experienced player in the 15-member squad.

The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media where the 22-year-old pacer Mayank was seen bowling at his full speed. Mayank got his maiden India call-up on the back of a brilliant IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants. The Delhi-based bowler can continuously bowl at 150 kmph.

Gearing in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow #TeamIndia hone their fielding skills ahead of the #INDvBAN T20I series opener IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RjbUb7scXe October 4, 2024

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.