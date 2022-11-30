Mayanti Langer brings TROUBLE for father-in-law and BCCI president Roger Binny, READ more here

BCCI president Roger Binny finds himself in trouble. The reason is his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer and her job with sports broadcaster Star Sports. Mayani is an anchor with Star Sports and has been a successful face for them over the years. However, Mayanti, who is married to Stuart Binny, has brought some trouble this time for her father-in-law and senior Binny. As per reports, Roger has been asked to submit a written reply by December 20 after a complaint was lodged by Sanjeev Gupta regarding a conflict of interest. Mayani works with Star Sports, who are official broadcasters for India's home matches as well as IPL.

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has, as per PTI, sent a notice to Roger for theconflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of "conflict of interest" on your part. "You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.

Roger Binny was the member of Team India in the 1983 World Cup, which won the first trophy for India. He had become the 36th BCCI president in October, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The 67-year-old played 27 Tests and T20 ODIs for India.

It will be interesting to see the development in BCCI after this notice. Binny still has some time to submit his reply. The date to submut his reply is December 20. Mayani will continue to be host for Star Sports as a packed home calendar and IPL awaits her.