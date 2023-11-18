Mayanti Langer Replies To Trolls Who Mocked Her Over Outfit During World Cup 2023 Coverage, Says 'Can Afford A Full Suit'

Cricket show anchor Mayanti Langer faced trolling over her choice of clothes during the coverage of the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final. Mayanti was wearing a blazer with a skirt. She was standing besides India great Sunil Gavaskar as the experts went on analysing the game. The trolls took screenshot and made a joke out of the clothes of Gavaskar and Mayanti. These tweets went viral on social media website X and the popular anchor yet again became a victim of the troll machine.

Replying to the trolls in a simple yet strong way, Mayanti said that she can very well afford a full suit for herself and will be wearing one in the final of the World Cup between India and Australia.

She wrote: "So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress. Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final."

So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress _ Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final _ pic.twitter.com/cCNv32iqTq — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) November 18, 2023

Mayanti's professional journey began with hosting football shows before transitioning to cricket, where she made a significant mark with her insightful analysis and engaging presentation style. She's been a familiar face in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has covered several major cricket events, providing in-depth commentary, pre and post-match analysis, and interviews with players and experts. Her charismatic presence and deep understanding of the game have earned her a substantial fan following.

In terms of her personal life, Mayanti Langer is married to cricketer Stuart Binny, a former Indian all-rounder. Their relationship often made headlines due to their different professional involvements within the cricketing world, adding an interesting dynamic to their public persona. Despite being in the same sphere, they've managed to maintain a balanced and private personal life.

Mayanti's dedication to her profession, combined with her amiable demeanor and expertise in sports journalism, has made her a role model for aspiring sports presenters in India. Her ability to navigate the sports industry with grace and professionalism continues to inspire many enthusiasts in the field.