Mayanti Langer

Mayanti Langer, Stuart Binny blessed with a baby boy; anchor posts pic on social media

Mayanti Langer, Stuart Binny blessed with a baby boy; anchor posts pic on social media

New Delhi: Mayanti Langer, one of India's leading sports anchor, on Friday announced the birth of her baby boy with cricketer husband Sturat Binny. Mayanti announced the news on social media and thanked the official broadcaster for their support when she needed them the most.

She wrote: "So I’m going to love watching the IPL @StarSportsIndia all the best to the team @jatinsapru @suhailchandhok @cricketaakash @SanjanaGanesan @ProfDeano @scottbstyris @BrettLee_58 @Sanjog_G and the full gang!!"

Also, with the picture of her husband and new born child, she posted a message thanking the broadcasters and informed that had the IPL started on schedule she would have been comfortable hosting even in her pregnancy.   

“So quite a few of you have reached out, and many are speculating. For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact they supported me when I needed them the most. When I was pregnant with my son. They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant and would have continued doing so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled. Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago. Life has changed for the better,” Mayanti wrote.

Mayanti has been one of the most prominent faces in Indian sports broadcasting for many years now. She has presented in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cups, Indian Cricket League (ICL) and also in various seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2020 IPL was originally slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first decided to postpone it before moving it to UAE in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases in India.

Tags:
Mayanti LangerMayanti Langer babyIPL 2020
