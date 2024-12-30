MCG Breaks 87-Year-Old Attendance Record During India-Australia Boxing Day Test

IND vs AUS: The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed an unprecedented gathering of over 350,000 cricket fans for the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket Australia confirmed on day five of the thrilling contest. This aggregate attendance shattered the 87-year-old record for the most fans attending a single Test match in the country.

Historic Milestone

The previous record was held by the MCG itself, with 350,534 fans attending the iconic Ashes Test in January 1937 over six days. The match, centered around Sir Donald Bradman’s legendary exploits, was a landmark moment in Australian cricket history. However, the 2024 Boxing Day Test, spanning just five days, has now surpassed that figure, reflecting the enduring allure of the traditional fixture.

Indian Fans Paint the MCG in Blue

A significant proportion of the crowd comprised Indian fans, adding a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere to the MCG. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s century was met with deafening cheers, making it feel like a home game for the Indian team.

The stadium was packed with over 80,000 spectators on each of the first three days, culminating in a total of 87,000 fans on Boxing Day alone. Although day four saw a dip in attendance to around 40,000, Cricket Australia noted a remarkable surge on day five, with more than 50,000 fans entering the gates during the first session alone.

To ensure the match remained accessible, Cricket Australia offered day five tickets at just AUD 10 (roughly INR 530), with free entry for children under 15. This initiative helped drive a projected turnout of over 70,000 fans on the final day, boosting the total attendance beyond the historic 350,000 mark.

A Record-Breaking Contest

While this match now ranks as the second-highest attended in cricket history, it falls short of the staggering 465,000 fans who attended the India vs Pakistan Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 1999. Nonetheless, the MCG’s feat underscores its status as a premier cricket venue, particularly during the festive Boxing Day Test.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Delivers Drama

As fans eagerly awaited a decisive fifth day, the MCG once again proved to be a theater of dreams, hosting a gripping contest that lived up to its billing. This remarkable turnout highlights the unifying power of cricket and the enduring passion of fans for the longest format of the game. With such overwhelming support from fans, the Boxing Day Test has reaffirmed its status as one of the marquee events on the cricketing calendar.