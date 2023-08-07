Meet 3 Pakistan Players Who Played For India, One Of Them Is Called 'Father of Pakistan Cricket'

Cricket, a deeply ingrained part of India's cultural heritage since pre-Independence days, has witnessed a captivating saga where players transcended borders, representing both India and Pakistan. This unique chapter in history not only fueled an intense sporting rivalry but also ignited the flames of nationalism, making cricket matches between the two nations a global spectacle. The cricketing showdowns between India and Pakistan evoke a range of emotions that extend beyond the boundaries of the pitch. As Wasim Akram, a cricketing icon from Pakistan and now a prominent commentator, aptly stated, these matches stir the sentiments of millions, turning players into heroes on victory and, conversely, casting them as villains in defeat.

Gul Mohammad: The Double-Agent of Cricket



Gul Mohammad, a remarkable left-handed batsman with a knack for bowling, etched his name in Indian cricket history from 1946 to 1955. His contributions encompassed eight Tests, including clashes against both Pakistan and Don Bradman's formidable Australian side. Surprisingly, Gul Mohammad later represented Pakistan in a lone Test against Australia in 1956. Notably remembered for his stalwart batting and administrative acumen, he left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar: The Visionary Leader

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, hailed as the 'Father of Pakistan Cricket,' showcased his exceptional skills as a left-arm spinner and a graceful batsman. His cricketing journey began in undivided India, facing England, and transitioned to post-partition Pakistan, where he captained the team from 1952 onwards. Interestingly, Kardar's debut for Pakistan against India featured three players who straddled both sides, marking a unique connection. His leadership prowess led Pakistan to victories against all Test-playing nations except South Africa during the apartheid era, leaving an indelible legacy.

Amir Elahi: The Versatile Maestro

Amir Elahi, a cricketing virtuoso of versatility, displayed his prowess for both India and Pakistan. Starting his career as a medium-pace bowler, he later embraced leg-breaks and googlies, showcasing his adaptability. His international journey encompassed a solitary appearance for India in Sydney against Australia in 1947, followed by five matches for Pakistan during 1952-53, all played in India. Amir Elahi's final Test match in Calcutta marked the culmination of a remarkable career, while his extraordinary performances in 119 first-class matches underscored his impact on the domestic circuit.