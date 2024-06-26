In India cricketers are considered as superheros and are one of the highest earning members of society. Cricket is the biggest sport in the country and is loved by millions of fans. It is common knowledge that cricketers earn a lot of money and some of the top cricketers in the country earn in crores every year. Apart from the money they earn from playing cricket, cricket stars also earn money via brand endorsements. Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are some of the highest paid cricketers in the world.

More Networth Than Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin And More Combined

Former cricketer Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is the richest cricket player in the country. He has a current networth of more than 20,000 cr and is by far the richest cricketer. After the death of his father Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad, Samarjitsingh was crowned as the Maharaja of Baroda at the Laxmi Vilas Palace. Laxmi Vilas Palace is a massive private residence. Ranjitsinh Gaekwad also controls temple trusts of 17 major temples situated in Baroda and Banaras. Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat.

Family Background And History

Samarjitsingh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad was born in April 1967 and he is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He went to the noted Doon School in Dehradun and is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He had a keen interest in sports from a very young age and was the captain of the football, cricket and tennis teams in his school. He played for Baroda as an top order batter in the Ranji Trophy. He represented Baroda in the 1987/88 and 1988/89 seasons. Soon after he retired from cricket and then took on the post of the President of the Baroda Cricket Association.