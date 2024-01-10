trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708029
Meet Matt Renshaw Australian Cricketer Who Holds English Passport Is Set To Replace David Warner AsTest Opener

Born in Yorkshire, England, and a family friend of current England Test captain Joe Root, Renshaw holds a British passport.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In the cricketing landscape dominated by aggressive stroke-makers, Australia's Matt Renshaw is a refreshing throwback to the classical era of openers. The 2015-16 season marked his emergence as Queensland's leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield, amassing an impressive 738 runs at an average of 43.41. Notably, his patient knock of 170 under challenging conditions set a record, making him the youngest Queensland batsman to achieve a century in the Shield's history.

The Test Debut and Record-breaking Innings

Renshaw's prowess did not go unnoticed, leading to his inclusion in the Australia A squad. His selection for the third Test against South Africa saw him partnering with David Warner, replacing fellow Queenslander Joe Burns. Impressively, Renshaw's second Test showcased his ability with a composed 71 against Pakistan, followed by a record-breaking 184 at Sydney – the highest score by an Australian of his age.

Testing Grounds: India Tour 2017

The real test for Renshaw came during Australia's tour of India in 2017. Despite starting well with consecutive half-centuries, he faced challenges as the series progressed. Nevertheless, his ability to play long innings left a lasting impression. His maiden Test century against Pakistan in Sydney and becoming the first Australian to score 500 runs before turning 21 showcased his mettle.

Gritty, Skeptical, and Dying Breed

Renshaw's resilience and determination position him as the ideal partner for the aggressive Warner. His 71 in challenging conditions at the Gabba highlighted his adaptability, making a case for the resurgence of gritty openers – a breed becoming scarce in modern cricket.

The English Connection

Beyond the cricket field, Renshaw's intriguing backstory adds to his allure. Born in Yorkshire, England, and a family friend of current England Test captain Joe Root, Renshaw holds a British passport. His family's migration to New Zealand and subsequent move to Australia enriches his cricketing journey with a global touch.

Renshaw's Return: Filling Warner's Void

With David Warner's retirement, the debate over his replacement intensifies. Renshaw's recall to the Australian squad for the home Test series against the West Indies signifies a new chapter. Australia's Chief Selector hints at a reshuffle, raising questions about Renshaw's role with the potential shift of Steve Smith to the opening slot.

A Squad in Transition

As Renshaw joins the squad, Australia aims for a balance between experience and fresh talent. The selectors express confidence in the team's batting lineup, signaling a strategic move to solidify the batting order in the post-Warner era.

