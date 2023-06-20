Meet THIS Former Teammate of MS Dhoni, Who Is A Bus Driver Now

A surprising story is coming your way as we will tell how a teammate of MS Dhoni from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dressing room turned himself into a bus drive in Australia's Melbourne. Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla, previously known as Mohamed Marshuk Mohamed Suraj, Randiv was once a famous name in the cricket world.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer represented CSK for two seasons after the 2011 IPL Auction. However, after exploring various cricket leagues around the globe, he decided to change his career and start a new journey outside the world of cricket.

Initially, Randiv's plan of moving to Australia was based on his cricket career only, He played at the district level representing Dandenong Cricket Club. (Virat Kohli's Fitness Regime Decoded - In Pics)

In December 2020, Randiv also received an invitation from Cricket Australia to serve as a net bowler for cricketers, helping them prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Still don't remember Randiv? Let us give you an example that may ring some bells. During India vs Sri Lanka ODI series at home, Sehwag was batting on 99 when the 38-year-old spinner bowled a no-ball intentionally.

6yrs ago on this day,Hewa Kaluhalamullage Suraj Randiv Kaluhalamulla did this,was hit fr a 6,but I remained 99notout pic.twitter.com/iwhOFdtQNL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2016

Sri Lanka cricket suspended Randiv for one match and he also had to apologize to Sehwag for intentionally overstepping while bowling.

Randiv was not part of the squad of Sri Lanka for the 2011 World Cup but was called in as a replacement for Angelo Mathews later.

Rohit Sharma said, "Mohammad Shami went for the appeal, but Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98, so we didn't want to get him out that way".



This is the difference between @KumarSanga2 , Suraj randiv & Indians @virendersehwag missed well deserved 100 on that Day.#INDvSL #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/XpYqDCGVZu January 10, 2023

Now, he drives around the streets of Melbourne as a bus driver long away from his cricket controversies and exploits.

Randiv has 43 Tests, 36 ODIs and 7 T20I wickets for Sri Lanka. He played 8 games in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings taking 6 wickets with an economy rate of 7.69.