Meet The Cricketer Who Charges The HIGHEST Amount For One Instagram Post, He’s Not MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday became the first person in the world to go past 600 million followers on Instagram. There is only one cricketer in the world with over 100 million followers on Instagram – former India captain Virat Kohli.

There is also only 1 cricketer in the list of top 100 highest-earning persons from Instagram in the world in a list updated by Hopper HQ. While Ronaldo leads the way by charging the highest amount per post – charging Rs 26.76 crore per post on Instagram, Lionel Messi charges around Rs 22 crore per post according to Hopper HQ website.

There is only 1 sportsperson and 1 Indian cricketer in the top 100 of the list and that is inevitably Virat Kohli. The former India captain charges a whopping Rs 11.45 Crore per post on his Instagram account and comes in 14th position in the top 100 list.



In comparison current Indian captain Rohit Sharma only has 29.5 million followers on Instagram – around 10 per cent of Kohli’s followers. According to reports a couple of years back, Rohit Sharma was earning around Rs 75 lakhs per post on Instagram.

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni earned around Rs 1 crore per Instagram post but Dhoni hardly ever posts any content on his own Instagram account. Dhoni’s last post was an adorable video of himself cutting a cake on his 42nd birthday last month and feeding it to his four dogs in Ranchi, which garnered over 10 million likes.

Top 3 athletes earnings per post on Instagram in 2023 (Hopper HQ):



Cristiano Ronaldo - 26.7cr.



Lionel Messi - 21.5cr.



Virat Kohli - 11.45cr. pic.twitter.com/23tJCmARij — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 11, 2023

Highest earning sportspersons from Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo – Rs 26.7 Crore per post

Lionel Messi – Rs 22 Crore per post

Virat Kohli – Rs 11.45 Crore per post

Neymar Jr – Rs 9.44 Crore per post

LeBron James – Rs 7 Crore per post

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given a break by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before the Asia Cup 2023 gets underway later this month. Kohli needs only 102 runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket and become the fastest batter to achieve this feat.

Kohli and Rohit’s next match will be the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash in Kandy on September 2.