Mehidy Hasan Presents A Special Gift To Rohit Sharma After IND vs BAN Test Series - Watch

Bangladesh star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz presented a special gift from the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the conclusion of the 2-Test series on October 1, Tuesday. Last year, Mehidy Hasan started a bat company called 'MKS Sports' alongside Imrul Kayes and his other friends.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was spotted gifting a bat to Rohit Sharma who is the captain of the Indian team. MKS Sports posted a video on their Facebook page where Mehidy, said that he wanted to gift a bat to Rohit.

"I am with Rohit bhai and I gifted him a bat from my company. I always wished to give him a bat and so I am very happy," said Mehidy.

In reply, Rohit said he was elated to see Mehidy begin his own bat manufacturing company and the Indian skipper wished him all the best.

"I know Mehidy from a long time. He is a very good cricketer. And I am very proud of him that he has started his own bat company along with some of his friends. I want to wish him all the best, May god give him all the success. And I hope this company will rise above everyone else," said Rohit.

Talking about the recently passed second Test between India and Bangladesh, Mehidy dismissed Rohit Sharma during the game in Kanpur. But then, the Indian team won the game by seven wickets. Now, both teams will face each other in a T20I series, starting October 6 in Gwalior.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.