Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 5 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch REN vs THU BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Melbourne Renegades play Sydney Thunder in what promises to be another exciting game of cricket in Big Bash League (BBL 2022-23). Thunder need to move past the horrible display of batting in their last BBL clash where they got out for just 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers. Yes, 15 runs. The batting lineup that includes stars like Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw got bundled out for just 15 runs while chasing the target put up on the board by Strikers. The seniors in the team as well as likes of Hales and Rossouw need to ensure that they make a big statemen with the bat against Renegades too.

The hosts will take heart from the fact that Thunder are coming into this match after such a poor outing and loss. They would aim to cash in on the pain and hope that Thunder break again after loss of early wickets. At the same time, it will be interesting to see the batting approach from Thunder. Will they be more cautious or still go all guns blazig in the game vs Renegades.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, here is all you need to know

When will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 18, Sunday.

Where will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) be played?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) fixture will be played at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.

What time will the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) begin?

The match will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League match Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match?

The Melbourne Renegades (MR) vs Sydney Thunder (ST) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.