'Mental Issues Zyada Hain': Babar Azam Should Leave Captaincy, Says Ex-Pakistan Captain On His Declining Form

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has voiced his concerns about Babar Azam's recent struggles with form, suggesting that the Pakistan captain is dealing with mental stress that is affecting his performance. Latif believes that the toll of leading the team is weighing heavily on Azam, particularly after being removed from the captaincy of certain formats.

Latif expressed that Babar's struggles on the field are more related to mental health than technical flaws. In an interview, he remarked that Azam's mind "is not functioning properly," causing his nerves to falter and affecting his ability to focus during matches. The pressure of captaincy seems to be at the core of the issue, according to Latif, who urged Azam to release himself from the mental burden of leadership to regain his composure.

Rashid Latif on the Captaincy Controversy

"Mental issues zyada lagta hai (There seem to be more mental issues). We need to remember that he was removed forcefully as captain," Latif pointed out, referring to the transition in leadership where Babar was stripped of captaincy duties in certain formats of the game. The manner of his removal, according to Latif, could have had a profound impact on the 29-year-old batter’s mental health, making it difficult for him to cope with the high pressure that comes with captaining Pakistan.

"When the mind is not functioning correctly, it affects the nerves as well. You try to play hard on every ball," Latif continued, emphasizing how mental strain can adversely affect on-field performance. "He should let go of the idea of being a captain and focus on freeing himself from mental pressure," Latif added, suggesting that Azam should prioritize his mental well-being over his captaincy role to rediscover his form.

Jason Gillespie Backs Babar to Bounce Back

Amidst the conversation around his mental state, Babar Azam has also received support from Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie. Speaking after Pakistan's recent series against Bangladesh, Gillespie expressed his confidence that Azam would soon return to form, particularly in the Test format.

"Babar is a quality player, and he's got a couple of starts. A bit like quite a few of our players, he hasn't been able to convert starts. But Babar is a world-class player he's very close, I feel it," Gillespie said. The coach’s remarks reflect optimism within the Pakistan camp that Azam will soon silence his critics with big performances, especially as he works through the challenges he is currently facing.

The Road Ahead for Babar

As Pakistan prepares for upcoming international fixtures, Babar Azam’s future, both as a player and a captain, remains a topic of significant discussion. The mental strain associated with captaincy may be an underlying cause of his struggles, as suggested by Rashid Latif. Whether he steps back from leadership or finds a way to manage the pressures, Babar's mental well-being will be crucial in determining his trajectory moving forward.