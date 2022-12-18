Messi's Argentina or Mbappe's France: Indian cricket team is supporting THIS team ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Reigning champions of the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, France will square off against Argentina, who have won the tournament twice. Both the Indian cricket team and the globe are divided in their allegiance to these two teams. The Indian squad will unwind and take in the World Cup final between the two superpowers on Sunday after finishing the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chattogram.

"I don't know who is really an Argentina or a France supporter so we will just enjoy the game today. We will all watch the game together and we will have a good meal and watch the game and like I said five days of time is really very tiring. So, just enjoy tonight's game and it's a final of a World Cup," said India's stand-in Test captain KL Rahul in the post-match press conference.

Indian cricket team loves football and they play the sport to warm up ahead of their net practice sessions as well as a warm-up before the start of a match.

"We all love football and most of you must have seen we are already playing football. I don't know most of the guys on the team whichever team we were supporting are all out already. So, there were few Brazil fans there were few England fans," said KL Rahul.

The Indian players were engrossed in the ODI series followed by the first Test match which just got over in Bangladesh today and therefore, could not follow the FIFA World Cup closely now after winning the first Test match they are going to be relaxed and enjoy the final between two giants Argentina and France.

"Even back in the rooms FIFA was big early on and now boys are relaxed a little bit and there are other priorities. So, it will be interesting to watch the game today so we will be divided a little bit and that's what it makes sports watching fun right, it will be fun," told KL Rahul.

Indian cricketers love playing and watching the beautiful game and tonight will be the day they will be watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final like any other football fan.