MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20, Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Rashid Khan vs Wayne Parnel

In Cape Town on Monday night, MI In game 20 of the SA20, Pretoria Capitals and Cape Town will square off. MI is in third place in the table after winning three and losing three of their first six games. The Capitals are now in first place on the table after winning four of their last six games. Stay tuned for our match preview. The match gets underway at Newlands at 17:30 local time. One of the greatest bowling attacks in the competition belongs to MI Cape Town, who occasionally manages to win matches on their own. Due of their superior talent, we anticipate the home team to prevail. Going into this contest, the Pretoria Capitals are in first place. However, after losing two of their previous four games, they are no longer the formidable unbeaten team they were a week ago.

Match Details

SA20, 2023

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, 20th Match

Newlands, Cape Town

9:00 PM

03:30 PM GMT / 05:30 PM LOCAL

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Weather Report

In Cape Town, it will be mainly sunny during this match, and the weather won't vary much while it's being played. The temperature will drop from 22 degrees to 20 degrees at the end.

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Pitch Report

The pace bowlers can move a little bit better thanks to this quick wicket. A par score can't go over 185. Fielding first is still the most popular choice for skippers in this event, therefore we assume that both sides will want to field first before this match.

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Head To Head

These two sides have never met before.

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Dream 11

Wicket-keepers – Kusal Mendis, Grant Roelofsen

Batters – Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Dewlad Brevis

All-rounders – Wayne Parnell, George Linde

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming Details

Sky Cricket, SuperSport Cricket, SS Grandstand, and Sony Sports Network will all broadcast this match live. The match can be streamed by fans on Sky Go and Sony Liv.

MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals Playing XIs

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Pretoria Capitals

Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje