MI Coach Clears Air On Rohit Sharma's Availability In IPL 2023 After Sunil Gavaskar's Remarks

After former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar advise to Rohit Sharma of skipping IPL 2023 matches to be fresh for the World Test Championships 2023 (WTC 2023) Final, Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mark Boucher has cleared the air on his availability. MI are having a tough season in which they have won just 3 games in 7 matches. Gavaskar had said that MI are likely to not make it the playoffs and hence Rohit should look to give himself a breather ahead of the WTC final.

What was Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Rohit?

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]," Gavaskar had said. "Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself," he had said.

Boucher's reaction to Gavaskar

Boucher was asked to react on Gavaskar's comments on Rohit needing a break from IPL, saying Rohit does not need rest right now but he will consider it if the MI captain reaches out to him regardin the same. "No, I don't think he should take rest. That's not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he's a very good player, and a leader as well," Boucher told the media ahead of MI's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The former South African cricketer said that, at the moment, Rohit is is available to play. "If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break' then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn't done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play," Boucher said.

MI in search of a win

Mumbai have a lot to catch up on in group stage of IPL 2023 after blowing hot and cold in the tournament. They still have seven games left in the season and need to win as many matches as possible to qualify for playoffs. MI need to start this revival with a win vs RR tonight.