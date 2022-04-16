Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2022 table after crushing defeat in hands of Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

After Rahul`s unbeaten 103 off 60 balls laced with nine fours and five sixes enthralled fans in a sunny afternoon and powered Lucknow to 199/4, Mumbai didn't get any substantial score which they needed from their betters and could only get 181/9 in their 20 overs, slumping to their sixth consecutive loss of the ongoing tournament.

Avesh Khan was pick of bowlers for Lucknow, taking three wickets while others barring Krunal Pandya chipped in with a wicket each.

MI Fans are upset and they are showing their anger with the management for picking a squad that has led the team down.

Captain Rohit Sharma has owned responsibility for the team's poor run so far and has vowed to come back stronger in the next match.

This is the longest losing streak of MI at the start of IPL.

While the fans are upset, a former MI player is still backing his team. That player is none other than Sri Lankan pace bowling legend Lasith Malinga.

Malinga is currently bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals but looking at team's dismal run in IPL 2022, and the anger of fans, Malinga could not stop himself from tweeting morale-boosting words for MI.

He wrote on Twitter: "MI has always been a team of comebacks. Whether or not they get through to the playoffs this year, expect them to have a strong finish to the season. Their core group of players and the support staff definitely have the quality to pull them back."

MI next play CSK at the DY Patil Stadium in Nav Mumbai on April 21.