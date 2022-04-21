On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL 2022 to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 21). Five-time champions Mumbai have not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.

Defending champions CSK, who are just a rung above bottom-placed MI, have also faltered as a team though there has been a few instances of individual brilliance. With five losses from six games, a defeat on Thursday would also send them on the brink of elimination. For Mumbai, the biggest concern is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has gathered only 114 runs from six innings. If Mumbai have to chase or set up a big total, he will have to do the bulk of scoring.

The likes of Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have played some scintillating knocks individually but together need to take responsibility in the middle-order. For Chennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans.

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube did shine in the team’s solitary win against Royal Challengers Bangalore with their brutal hitting but the duo faltered against Gujarat.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 33

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 21st at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

MI vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jaydev Unadkat, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary