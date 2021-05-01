MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma takes on MS Dhoni, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 27

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the reigning champions on Saturday in what is called the ‘El Classsico’ of IPL. In the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Mumbai will face table-toppers Chennai. Both teams are going into the tie on the back of comprehensive wins.

The Chennai Super Kings - after a disappointing season last time - are back with a bang as they have five wins in six games. CSK are currently atop the standings. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad lead the charge, with Ravindra Jadeja goods in the death overs. The onus will be on Deepak Chahar to pave the way and extend their winning streak.

As for their opponents, Mumbai Indians are slowly making their way into the playoff contention. MI cruised to a win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but they will need to bring their A-game as their middle-order still continues to struggle. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult haven't picked up as many wickets as they would have and they would concentrate on that.

Both sides are loaded with stars and with a small ground in Delhi, fans could be in for a run-fest. It would be interesting to see if the sides make any changes to their winning XI.

TOSS: The IPL 2021 match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – May 1.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team

MI vs CSK Dream11 Captain: Rohit Sharma

MI vs CSK Dream11 Vice Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

MI vs CSK Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

MI vs CSK Dream11 Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina

MI vs CSK Dream11 All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya

MI vs CSK Dream11 Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Nathan Coulter-Nile

MI vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, and Deepak Chahar

MI vs CSK SQUADS

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

