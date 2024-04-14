Advertisement
MUMBAI INDIANS VS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings In Wakhede Stadium, 730PM IST, Mumbai



Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
This is a massive game. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing in Wankhede against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and it cannot get better than this. These two are the best teams in the history of this league. They are five-time champions and both have the opportunity to better each other and become the most successful IPL team at the end of the competition. It won't be Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss tonight but new skippers Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The rivarly just got new faces.

As far as MI vs CSL Dream11 team is concerned, ensure you know everything related to form, injuries and players availability. The good news for both the camps is that there are no injury concerns and all players are fit and available for the match tonight. This makes the contest even more spicier as there will be no lack of quality in this match.

Mumbai has been a batting wicket in this season. Hence, make a fantasy team full of powerhitters. Ishan Kishan came back in form in last match and Rohit Sharma has been among runs. Suryakumar Yadav is also a huge plus. Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell will be great additions as well.  

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav 

Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

MI vs CSK: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj

MI vs CSK Probable 11s

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. (Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal. (Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)

