MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings In Wakhede Stadium, 730PM IST, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction MI vs CSK T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
This is a massive game. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing in Wankhede against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 and it cannot get better than this. These two are the best teams in the history of this league. They are five-time champions and both have the opportunity to better each other and become the most successful IPL team at the end of the competition. It won't be Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss tonight but new skippers Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The rivarly just got new faces.
As far as MI vs CSL Dream11 team is concerned, ensure you know everything related to form, injuries and players availability. The good news for both the camps is that there are no injury concerns and all players are fit and available for the match tonight. This makes the contest even more spicier as there will be no lack of quality in this match.
Mumbai has been a batting wicket in this season. Hence, make a fantasy team full of powerhitters. Ishan Kishan came back in form in last match and Rohit Sharma has been among runs. Suryakumar Yadav is also a huge plus. Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell will be great additions as well.
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra
MI vs CSK: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Aravelly Avanish
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj
MI vs CSK Probable 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. (Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal. (Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)
