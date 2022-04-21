Riley Meredith is an Australia pacer, who was born on June 21, 1996 in Hobart of Tasmania.

He is right-arm pacer who has played for Punjab Kings previously in IPL.

He has featured in five IPL games so far and has picked 4 wickets at an average of 42.25 and economy of 9.94.

He has played in 5 T20Is and 1 ODI for Australia, picking 8 wickets in the shortest format while remaining wicketless in fifty over format.

Meredith's speciality is that he can bowl consistently at speed of and above 140 kph.

He made his first-class debut when he played for Cricket Australia XI vs a visiting Pakistan side at the age of 21.

A series of injuries had kept him out of the cricket field for 2 years before that break vs Pakistan.

He made his Sheffield Shield debut for Tasmania in 2017 thanks to good show in the shorter formats.

With MI struggling, many fans of the five-time champions wondered why and how this talented pacer was kept out of the playing 11.

Rohit Sharma finally heard the call and decided to give the pacer a chance to shine for Mumbai Indians.

At the toss vs CSK, Rohit gave reason for this selection, "There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick that is the reason we got him in."