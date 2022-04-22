Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja had to bow down to his predecessor MS Dhoni after a sensational win over Mumbai Indians in Match No. 33 of the IPL 2022 in Mumbai on Thursday (April 21). Dhoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 13 balls and smashed 16 off the last 4 balls of the match to seal a three-wicket win over arch-rivals MI in the ‘El Clasico’ clash.

After the win, Dhoni was seen speaking with the youngster Hrithik Shokeen who managed to impress on his debut and the dugout was up there to shake hands as well. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja who could not get going with the bat today bowed down to Dhoni for his unbelievable finishing skills.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja bowing down to MS Dhoni after win over MI…

Jadeja said his team was confident of its chances in the close encounter with Mumbai Indians because the ‘great finisher of the game was there’ to seal the victory for them in an IPL 2022 match.

After pacer Mukesh Choudhary’s sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7 despite a fighting half-century by Tilak Varma (51 not out off 43), CSK were in trouble as they got off to a poor start but managed to reach the last over needing 17 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius, who helped Dhoni drag CSK towards victory with a 22 off 14 balls, was trapped leg-before off the first ball of the final over by Jaydev Unadkat. Dwayne Bravo came to bat next and took a single in the second ball of the over and Dhoni hit Unadkat for 6, 4, 2, 4 in the next four deliveries to seal victory for CSK.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage, we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he`s still here and he can finish the game,” Jadeja said during the post-match ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium here on Thursday.

Jadeja, who took over the captaincy from 40-year-old Dhoni just before the start of IPL 2022, also highlighted the role played by senior players Ambati Rayudu and DJ Bravo in the team’s victory. “We have plenty of experience in our team so they know when to perform and what to do. So if we’re not winning the game, still we look to be calm and relaxed,” said Jadeja.

The CSK skipper said that his team needs to still work on its fielding and catching. “We need to do some work on our fielding and take catches because we can`t keep dropping catches in every game,” he said.

(with IANS inputs)