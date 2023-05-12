MI Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 57 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, May 12

Five-time former champions Mumbai Indians will be facing up against defending champions Gujarat Titans in match No. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. GT are currently on the top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches while MI are at the 4th position with 12 points in 11 matches.

A win for Rohit Sharma’s MI will push them towards a Playoffs berth while Hardik Pandya’s GT will aim to secure a top-two finish on the IPL 2023 Points Table with a win on Friday night. GT had thrashed MI by 55 runs the last time these two sides faced-off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last month. GT’s win levelled the head-to-head between the two sides at 1-1 after 2 matches.

MI will be bolstered by the return of in-form batter Tilak Varma, who was ruled out of the last two matches due to a hamstring niggle. With Jofra Archer ruled out of remaining IPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will bring back all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar to bolster their bowling attack.

Hardik Pandya’s GT appear to be a well-rounded side with Shubman Gill leading the run-scoring charts while pacer Mohammad Shami and leg-spinner Rashid Khan are at the top of Purple Cap table with 19 wickets each so far.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match No. 57 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 12, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match No. 57 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match No 57 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya/Arjun Tendulkar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami