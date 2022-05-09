हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jasprit Bumrah picks up first five-for, wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts like this

This is Bumrah's first five-for in IPL 2022. And he celebrated it by punching the air and yelling it out his frustration of having not done well in the last 10 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah picks up first five-for, wife Sanjana Ganesan reacts like this

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was fired up in Match 56 of IPL 2022 vs Kolkata Knight Riders as he finished the spell with five wickets. 

Before the MI vs KKR game, Bumrah had taken only 5 wickets from 10 matches. In this game along now, he has five wickets.

Before the MI vs KKR game, Bumrah had taken only 5 wickets from 10 matches. In this game along now, he has five wickets. 

His wife Sanjana Ganesan, who was there in the stands, celebrated it as much as Bumrah himself. 

She quickly reacted on social media: "Holy moly! My husband is fire."

Check out Bumrah's celebration and Sanjana's reaction to it:

