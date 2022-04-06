MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Rasikh Salam and Dewald Brevis make debuts today, who are they? Find out here

MI vs KKR: Two IPL debuts were handed in Match 14 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 (Wednesday). The names are Rasikh Salam and Dewald Brevis. Rasikh is making debut for KKR while Brevis is playing his first IPL match for MI.

Who are they? Find out below:

Who is Rasikh Salam?

KKR had bought Rasikh Salam for a sum of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in February. The medium pacer belongs to Jammu and Kashmir. He belongs to the Ashmuji area of Kulgam and made his first-class debut for Jammu & Kashmir against Assam in December 2018.

He has played 2 FC games, picking up 7 wickets while he has also played 2 List A and 6 T20 matches picking 7 and four wickets each.

Rasikh recently played for J&K Under-25 side and performed well. However, he was still left out of J&K Ranji Trophy side.

By getting picked up by KKR at the auction, Rasikh completed a sort of redemption as he is coming back after completing a two-year ban. He was banned on grounds of age discrepancy. During his banned years, he continued to train with Mumbai Indians who had picked him in one auction ago.

During his two year ban, Rasikh trained in Mumbai Indians academy in Mumbai.

Who is Dewald Brevis?

South Africa's emerging star Dewald Brevis will make his IPL debut vs KKR in Pune. He is highly rated in for his extraordinary skills with the bat. Brevis, who is popularly knowns as Baby AB, was picked by MI at the auction for a sum of Rs crore.

The reason was simple: he finished as the Player of the Tournament at the ICC U19 World Cup, where he scored 506 runs in just six matches, which is also the most in the history of the tournament. He finished the tournament with two centuries but could have easily got two more, getting dismissed in 90s twice.

He also bowls part-time leg-spin but what stands Brevis out is his 360 play, for which another South African who goes by the name of AB de Villiers was famous. That is why he has got the nickname Baby AB as he is being seen as an ideal successor of the Proteas legend.