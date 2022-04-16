Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have had a horror start to their IPL 2022, losing five matches in a row. Rohit Sharma-led side are still searching for their first win of the season as they get ready to play their sixth match against debutant Lucknow Super Giants.

On the eve of the clash, MI teased a possible debut for Mumbai all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun, who joined MI last season, was bought back again at IPL 2022 mega auction this year for Rs 30 lakh after Gujarat Titans had also shown interest in buying him.

Sachin Tendulkar, of course, is the mentor of the Mumbai Indians and is a part of the side’s bio-bubble. If Arjun Tendulkar does finally make his much-awaited debut, he may replace either Jaydev Unadkat or Basil Thampi in the playing XI.

Sister Sara Tendulkar had reacted with ‘blue heart’ emojis when MI teased this development of their Instagram handle. Apart from Arjun Tendulkar, the beleaguered MI side may also look to bring in West Indian all-rounder Fabian Allen into the side at the expense of pacer Tymal Mills.

KL Rahul’s LSG look a settled outfit and are unlikely to make any major changes to their playing XI.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 26

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

Date & Time: April 16th, 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar website and app.

MI vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Arjun Tendulkar/Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan