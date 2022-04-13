Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13). It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts.

A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign. Apart from their batters’ inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard.

The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just for the team but for himself, too. Rohit has not been the influential batter that he normally is for his franchise and will have to lead from the front, even as the need to find the right combination rings out loud.

With two wins and as many losses, Punjab are lying seventh in the standings and come into the game on the back of a defeat against Gujarat Titans. Rohit is very important at the top but the others, including his opening partner Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, will also need to rise to the occasion before it gets too late for MI to stage a comeback.

Also Dewald Brewis, known for his ability to play a wide range of strokes, is yet to announce himself in the league. The team management would be hoping that the batters are able to fire in unison.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 23

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 13th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

MI vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

MI vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/ Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh