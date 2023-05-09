MI Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI Vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 54 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, May 9

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Both MI and RCB have 10 points with five wins currently and a win for either side will give them a big edge in their bids to seal the IPL 2023 Playoffs berth.

Although MI have the historical edge over RCB, having won 17 out of the 31 matches between the two sides, it was the Bangalore side led by Virat Kohli who won the previous encounter in Bengaluru last month. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 and skipper Faf du Plessis chipped in with 73 as RCB thrashed MI by 8 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Tilak Varma was the hero for MI with the bat in the previous game against RCB, scoring a career-best 84 not out off 46 balls. However, there is doubt over the youngster’s availability for the clash on Tuesday after he missed the last game against the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai due to injury.

With Arshad Khan failing to impress with the ball against CSK in the last game, it will be interesting to see if Arjun Tendulkar will be given another opportunity with the ball to Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match No. 54 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 9, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No. 54 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 54 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj