MI vs RR IPL 2022: Fans wonder why Suryakumar Yadav is not playing today? know here

Rohit Sharma won the toss in Match 9 of IPL 2022 versus Rajasthan Royals and elected to field first.

One of the biggest surprise came when Rohit announced that Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI. They are playing with the same team as the last match.

Rajasthan however have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

As soon as the news came out that Surya is not playing, Mumbai Indians fans started asking why is he not playing as bowling coach Zaheer Khan had said a few days back with his available for selection. But he did not take field.

Here's how MI fans reacted:

why no sky bc already their bowling line up is so good we needed sky for this game! — NAMAN_45 (@EashZen) April 2, 2022

No sky _ very bad bowling line up _ — Praveen_srt (@Sachinpraveen32) April 2, 2022

Are admin bhai,

SKY ke videos post kar ke ullu banaye hum fans ko?

Ye cheating hai...

Kaha hai SKY?

__@mipaltan pic.twitter.com/5Xz0TQIdbe — __ohit_Su__ya Fanclub India (@RO_SKY_FAN45) April 2, 2022

Where is SKY _ — _____ ____ (@Denver___17) April 2, 2022

The reason why MI is not playing Surya is because he has just recovered from an thumbs injury and to get back to his best fitness levels and form, it may take some time, maybe one more game to play again.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.