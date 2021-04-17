MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs For today’s Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 9

Dream11 Team Prediction MI vs SRH IPL 2021- Captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs For today’s Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match: Game no. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 17).

SRH will be desperate for a win as they have lost both their matches in the IPL 2021 so far.

MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far.

SRH batsmen have made a hash of things thus far, especially in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which they lost from a position of strength while chasing a modest target.

With MI boasting of bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, SRH will need a batsman who can bat long and ensure that others play around him. Additionally, captain and opener David Warner's battle with Boult could decide the course of the match.

On the other hand, MI’s power-hitters have failed in both the matches, in the loss to the Bangalore franchise and in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and now they will be desperate to do well against SRH.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM IST – April 17.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team

MI vs SRH Dream11 Captain: David Warner

MI vs SRH Dream11 Vice captain: Rohit Sharma

MI vs SRH Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

MI vs SRH Dream11 Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner, Ishan Kishan

MI vs SRH Dream11 All-rounder: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

MI vs SRH Dream11 Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (VC), David Warner (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb ur Rehman, J Suchith.

