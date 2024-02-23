MI-W vs DC-W WPL 1st T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Mumbai Indians Women Vs Delhi Capitals Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 is to take place today at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women. MI-W are looking to repeat history and clinch their second consecutive title this year while DC-W aim to go one step further to lift the trophy after loss in final to Mumbai in WPL 2023. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST but before that there will be an opening cermony held at the same ground in which A-listers of Bollywood will be performing including 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan. The other performers are Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff.

Ahead of the WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, Shah Rukh also met MI-W and DC-W players, and taught some players his iconic pose. SRK met Sourav Ganguly, who is mentor of Delhi Capitals, and hugged him too. Not to forget, Ganguly was Shah Rukh-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s first captain and their friendship goes a long way.

Coming back to the opening match, it will be a clash of two of the best team from the last year. Both MI and DC possess some outstanding talent from India and overseas. Lanning, DC-W captain, was the leading run-scorer last yea and will be looking to continue from where she left. At the same time, MI-W have Nat Sciver-Brunt was the second-most run-getter in WPL 2023. Harmanpreet Singh is a brilliant captain and leader. You also keep an eye on how Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues go. MI-W this year have the services of Shabnim Ismail as she strengthens the pace-bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch? Read below:

When will Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 match be played?

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 will be played on February 23 (Friday).

Where will Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 be played?

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

At what time will Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 match start?

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 will start at 7.30 PM IST.

How to watch Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 match live streaming in India?

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 live telecast in India?

Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) vs Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) T20 will be on Sports 18 Network in India.