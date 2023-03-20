MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs DEL-W WPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 20
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 Match No. 18 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI-W vs DEL-W, Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Women Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
On Monday, March 20th, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Prior to the match, here is everything you need to know about the MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction. Both teams have already secured a spot in the top-three. Mumbai has been the team to beat, winning five out of their six matches, while Delhi has four wins to their name. Each team is eager to secure a victory to potentially claim the top spot on the points table, which would allow them to directly qualify for the final. In their previous encounter, Mumbai easily defeated Delhi due to an excellent bowling performance. However, considering how the teams match up on paper, another exciting game is expected in Mumbai.
The table toppers will face each other tonight!
Who will win today's exciting battle?
Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians?#MegLanning #HarmanpreetKaur #DCvMI #DCvsMI #MIvsDC #MIvDC #DC #MI #DelhiCapitals #MumbaiIndians #WPLAuction #WPL2023 #WPL #WIPL #Cricket #SBM pic.twitter.com/DgabRxBU38 — SBM Cricket (@Sbettingmarkets) March 20, 2023
MI-W vs DEL-W Match Details
MI-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 18
Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
MI-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.
Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma
Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr
Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Saika Ishaque
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Set 2
MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey
Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong
Edited by Samya Majumdar
