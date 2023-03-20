topStoriesenglish2585821
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs DEL-W WPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 20

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 Match No. 18 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI-W vs DEL-W, Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Women Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs DEL-W WPL 2023 Match No 18 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 20

On Monday, March 20th, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) in the 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Prior to the match, here is everything you need to know about the MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction. Both teams have already secured a spot in the top-three. Mumbai has been the team to beat, winning five out of their six matches, while Delhi has four wins to their name. Each team is eager to secure a victory to potentially claim the top spot on the points table, which would allow them to directly qualify for the final. In their previous encounter, Mumbai easily defeated Delhi due to an excellent bowling performance. However, considering how the teams match up on paper, another exciting game is expected in Mumbai.

Also Read: LIVE Updates | GG-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Sneh Rana Wins Toss, Giants To Bat 1st

MI-W vs DEL-W Match Details

MI-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

MI-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11s 

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Humaira Kazi and Jintimani Kalita.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr

Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Saika Ishaque

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Set 2

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batter: Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounder: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey

Bowler: Shikha Pandey, Issy Wong

Edited by Samya Majumdar

Live Tv

Women's Premier LeagueWomen's Premier League 2023WPL 2023Mumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsMI-W vs DEL-W Dream11Dream11MI-W Dream11DEL-W Dream11MI-W vs DEL-W Predicted 11Harmanpreet KaurMeg Lanning

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle