MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No 12 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 14

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women team will begin the second half of the T20 league with a clash against Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants in Match No. 12 at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday (March 14). Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI are the only unbeaten team in the WPL so far, having won all four of their matches so far.
The Giants, on the other hand, have managed to win just one match – against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women – and also lost their regular skipper Beth Mooney due to injury. The Gujarat side will have an uphill task in stopping the Mumbai juggernaut in their next match.
Skipper Harmanpreet has been in top form with the bat, with two fifties – including one in their last match – in four matches so far in WPL 2023. MI pacer Issy Wong has also had a wonderful time in the league so far, emerging as their most economical bowler and picking wickets at regular intervals as well.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Details
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: March 14, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur
All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Humaria Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants Women: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth/Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
