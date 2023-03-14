topStoriesenglish2583392
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No 12 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 14

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI-W vs GG-W, Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No 12 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 14

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 table-toppers Mumbai Indians Women team will begin the second half of the T20 league with a clash against Sneh Rana’s Gujarat Giants in Match No. 12 at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday (March 14). Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI are the only unbeaten team in the WPL so far, having won all four of their matches so far.

The Giants, on the other hand, have managed to win just one match – against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women – and also lost their regular skipper Beth Mooney due to injury. The Gujarat side will have an uphill task in stopping the Mumbai juggernaut in their next match.

Skipper Harmanpreet has been in top form with the bat, with two fifties – including one in their last match – in four matches so far in WPL 2023. MI pacer Issy Wong has also had a wonderful time in the league so far, emerging as their most economical bowler and picking wickets at regular intervals as well.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Details

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 14, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tyron

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Amelie Kerr, Issy Wong

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Humaria Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Women: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth/Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Live Tv

Women's Premier League 2023WPL 2023Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants WomenMI-W vs GG-WMI-W vs GG-W Dream11Dream11Harmanpreet KaurSneh Rana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927