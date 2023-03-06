topStoriesenglish2580452
MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No 4 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 6

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Prediction Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 4 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MI-W vs RCB-W, Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Women need to bounce back quickly after a massive 60-run loss to the Delhi Capitals Women team in their opening game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday (March 5). Just 24 hours after the loss, RCB will take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, who started off their campaign against the Gujarat Giants with a massive on Saturday (March 4), at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 6).

Mandhana scored 35 in the chase but RCB Women team had conceded a massive 223 runs after bowling first with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning hammering blazing fifties. Losing team skipper Smriti Mandhana conceded her team gave away far too many runs, added there were still plenty of positives in defeat.

“We gave away too many runs, around 20-30 runs too many. As a pace bowling unit, we didn’t go about badly, that’s something we'll take away from this game. We have back-to-back games, we’ll have to take away some positives from the game before coming back tomorrow. We got plenty of starts, but couldn’t continue and play a big innings. The wicket didn’t change a lot, just needed someone to take it till the 20th over,” Mandhana said after the loss.

Harmanpreet, on the other hand, appeared in top form against the Giants – hammering 14 boundaries in her 65-run knock in the WPL 2023 opener. She will look to continue the same form against the RCB Women team on Monday night as well.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 4 Details

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 6, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 4 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Mathews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

