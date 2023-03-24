MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Match in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 24

Mumbai Indians Women team will be up against UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 24). The winner of the contest will take on Delhi Capitals Women team in Sunday (March 26) night’s WPL 2023 final.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI looked favourite to make the finals directly after starting the tournament with five successive wins but a couple losses in their last three matches meant that Delhi Capitals pipped them for the final berth. MI now need to play an extra game – the Eliminator against UP Warriorz – which is a ‘do-or-die’ clash.

The UP Warriorz have needed to battle hard to reach the WPL 2023 Playoff stage. Alyssa Healy’s side won their last two matches to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore Women team and Gujarat Giants to grab the Eliminator place. In last game between these two sides, the Warriorz stunned Mumbai Indians by five wickets to hand them their first loss the WPL 2023. Healy will be looking to repeat the same feat and book a place in the final against fellow Australian Meg Lanning.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 24, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelie Kerr

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Match Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra