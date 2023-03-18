MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No 15 in Mumbai, 330PM IST, March 18

Mumbai Indians women will take on UP Warriorz in day game of Saturday double-header on March 18 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai are coming into this match on back of five consecutive wins. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is yet to lose a game in the competition. Warriorz would not have liked the timing of this clash. They lost their last match against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore team, who had lost 5 games on the trot before beating Warriorz, couple of nights back. Now, they face MI, who have not lose a game in 5 matches.

Warriorz began their campaign with a win over Gujarat Giants but since then they have blown hot and cold. The Alyssa Healy-led squad will have to be on top of their game vs a strong MI side to win and ensure their campaign is still alive.

One major challenge for both the teams will be the heat in Mumbai. This is a day game and like we saw yesterday during India vs Australia ODI clash at Wankhede, playing in hot conditions will be a big challenge for the players. Healy, who has scored 186 runs in 5 games so far, will have to take charge with the bat. She is a match-winner and with Warriorz caught in a mus-win situation, the skipper needs to deliver the goods and inspire her team to follow suit. Let's see how the Warriorz go about vs Mumbai Indians today.

My Dream11 team for WPL 2023 Match No. 15, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews (vc), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Grace Harris, Saika Ishaque, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issy Wong

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11:

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz probable playing 11:

Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri