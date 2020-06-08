Michael Clarke appointed officer in Order of Australia

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has been appointed an officer in the Order of Australia, an honour for achievement or meritorious service.

Clarke has been named an Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) "for distinguished service to cricket as a player at the national and international level, through leadership roles, and to the community."

"I'm not sure how to express the gratitude and honour I have today, for receiving such a prestigious award," Clarke said in an Instagram post while reacting to the news

"As surprised as I was to be seen in such light, and alongside some of my heroes, it makes me very proud to say that cricket has given me so much more than I could ever have imagined, and this is another example of why I owe the game so much.

"Without the support of my family, friends, fans and teammates, I wouldn't be where I am today. This recognition and accolade is as much for you guys as it is for my contribution," he added.

The 39-year-old, who retired from international cricket following the World Cup triumph in 2015, played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, scoring 8643, 7981 and 488 runs respectively.