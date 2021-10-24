हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Pakistan

Michael Vaughan PREDICTS winner of high-octane T20 World Cup match

Michael Vaughan tweeted his view of tonight's blockbuster match hosted in Dubai which is one of the most top-notch and famous rivalries where Pakistan face India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Michael Vaughan PREDICTS winner of high-octane T20 World Cup match
Picture credit: Twitter, Captain Virat Kohli with Mohammad Amir

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Pakistan can beat any team when they are playing in UAE but backed India to come out with flying colours in the upcoming match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. He is not wrong about Pakistan because the last time they lost in the UAE was in 2015.

The heavyweight Group 2 contest is the first T20 meeting between these two rivals since the last time this showpiece event was played in 2016 and no teams have won more T20Is in the intervening period than India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening and Vaughan also said the Virat Kohli-led side will be too strong for the Green Army.
"India should be too strong for Pakistan today. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally. India to win. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli is entering his last tournament in charge in the shortest format and will be tasked with ensuring his players shut out the noise amid the pressure and expectation on Sunday.

The stakes are at an all-time high with Kohli and Co. looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Both sides have a strong lineup and it will be about keeping calm and rising to the occasion when they set foot on the pitch on Sunday.

