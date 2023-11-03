The world of cricket witnessed yet another playful exchange of banter between former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan. This time, the spotlight was on Wasim Jaffer's Test batting average at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Jaffer's witty response to Vaughan's jibe showcased his humour and class, reminding everyone that cricket is not just about stats but also about the spirit of the game.

kohli telling us not to shout "humari bhabhi kaisi ho sara bhabhi jaisi ho" and pointing to shubman and saying mai idhar kis liye khada hu______ pic.twitter.com/JuJmnlB4Ox — a | #gillera (@91atgabba_) November 2, 2023

Wasim Jaffer vs. Michael Vaughan



Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are no strangers to their light-hearted banter. Their latest clash occurred when Vaughan trolled Jaffer over his Test batting average at Wankhede Stadium, jokingly labelling it the 'best batting surface' in India.

The Social Media Post

The banter started when former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared a video of Michael Vaughan composing a social media post, adding an element of intrigue to the exchange. Vaughan's post read, "So good to be at the Wankhede yesterday... The best batting surface in #India... As a local boy @WasimJaffer14 averaged an astounding 7.75 in Test cricket at such an iconic cricket venue... #Mumbai."

Jaffer's Witty Comeback

Wasim Jaffer, known for his wit and humour, promptly fired back at the ex-England captain. In his response, Jaffer acknowledged that his Test performances at Wankhede might not have been exceptional. Still, he humorously pointed out that he preferred other challenges. Jaffer highlighted his achievements, such as scoring double centuries in home and away Test matches, along with doubles and triples in First-Class cricket, demonstrating his mettle beyond the banter.

The Playful Camaraderie

This exchange between Jaffer and Vaughan is just one instance of their playful camaraderie. It's a reminder that, while cricket is a fiercely competitive sport, off the field, it's also about the mutual respect and humour shared by cricketers worldwide.