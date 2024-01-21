MICT vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 2024 MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals In South Africa, 7PM IST, January 21

After winning three out of the four matches Paarl Royals have played in SA20 2024 season so far, they will now face MI Cape Town on Sunday at the Boland Park in Paarl. The hosts will be full of confidence as they face Kieron Pollard's MI Cape Town who have lost two and won two matches of the season so far.

Stumper-batsman Ryan Rickelton is currently in outstanding form, having scored an impressive 94 not out off 52 deliveries in the recent match. Rassie van der Dussen provided valuable support with the bat, and Thomas Kebar showcased his bowling prowess by taking three wickets. The team is optimistic about their chances, but they must remain cautious of the formidable batting prowess of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

Match Details

SA20 2024 Match No.14: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Timings: 7 PM (IST) Match Start Time

Ryan Rickelton for MI Cape Town in SA20:



87(51)

98(49)

58(33)

94*(52)



He has been in ridiculous touch, dominating each & every game in the league.

MICT vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, W Lubbe, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

MICT vs PR Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone.

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy.

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Connor Esterhuizen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Thomas Kaber, Tom Banton.

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf, Keith Dudgeon, Nqaba Peter.