'Mind gone, hair gone': KL Rahul flaunts new look amid coronavirus lockdown

While all the cricketing activities around the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has recently shared his new look on social media amid coronvirus lockdown.

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities to engaging in Question and Answer sessions with fans and teammates, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained during this forced break.

KL Rahul, who has been mostly active on Twitter, once again took to his social media handle on Sunday and shared his all the new look amid Lockdown 4.0.

"Mind gone, hair gone," Rahul captioned the post.

Mind gone, hair gone pic.twitter.com/RD6utJY3eW — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 23, 2020

A few days back, Rahul engaged in a Q and A session with his fans and revealed that his fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler to keep wickets to in the international cricket.

During the session, one of the Twitter user asked KL Rahul if he is enjoying wicketkeeping before also asking him to reveal the name of the toughest bowler to keep.

Replying to the same, Rahul said that he is absolutely enjoying his new role of wicketkeeping while adding that Bumrah is the toughest bowler to keep to.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed that former South African skipper AB de Villiers is his all-time favourite batsman.

Rahul was all set to lead Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the T20 lucrative event indefinitely in April due to coronavirus.

On May 17,the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the extension of nationwide lockdown in India till May 31, with sports complexes and stadiums being allowed to reopen but without spectators.

However, the BCCI had said that it will not rush things and is ready to wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players.