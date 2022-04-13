Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Dewald Brevis who is famously known as 'Baby AB' among his fans lighten up the MCA stadium in Pune with his hitting.

The South African smashed 29 off the single over bowled by Rahul Chahar to bring MI's chase back on track.

Batting first, PBKS posted 198/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, MI got off to a bad start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Ishan Kishan cheaply.

Brevis and Tilak Varma struggled to connect initially but in the 9th over of the chase, Brevis found his touch and hit two consecutive fours followed by three back-to-back sixes.

As soon as he did this, MI fans could not keep their calm and started praising the young kid from South Africa, who looks similar to great AB de Villiers while batting.

Check some reactions here:

Dewald brewis

Baby AB wow _

29 runs

4 sixes in an over !#IPL2022 #PBKSvsMI — Mohammad Zaid _ (@_Mohammad__zaid) April 13, 2022

Baby ab _ His inspiration is king kohli __ — king_forever__ (@YogeshS60079723) April 13, 2022

Baby AB for a reason...

Who says IPL only finds talent in India. https://t.co/qDepijLLPa — Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) April 13, 2022

Cricket fans watching Dewald Brevis pic.twitter.com/L6s5QRFp3w — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2022

MISSED WELL DESERVED FIFTY

BUT WELL PLAYED DEWALD BREVIS _ pic.twitter.com/abGrVRNLZS — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 13, 2022

Well played @DewaldBrevis_17 we really miss you in red colours....hope we find you in next season ...brilliant knock man that sixes truly unbelievable ...top class entertainment — virat (@cultviratian18) April 13, 2022

Well played __ By Just 1 run, Dewald Brevis missed to become - Youngest Overseas player to Score 50s in IPL

- Youngest MI player to Score 50s in IPL#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/f9qVNBQAVo — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 13, 2022

Brevis' inning was cut short by Odean Smith when he was on 49. Smith bowled a half tracker that was angling in to him, he hooked it straight to deep fine leg fielder where Arshdeep did a good job to take the catch.