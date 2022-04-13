हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

MI's 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis smashes 29 off Rahul Chahar's over and fans can't keep calm

Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Dewald Brevis who is famously known as 'Baby AB' among his fans lighten up the MCA stadium in Pune with his hitting. 

MI's 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis smashes 29 off Rahul Chahar's over and fans can't keep calm
Source: Twitter

The South African smashed 29 off the single over bowled by Rahul Chahar to bring MI's chase back on track. 

Batting first, PBKS posted 198/5 in 20 overs. 

Chasing the target, MI got off to a bad start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Ishan Kishan cheaply. 

Brevis and Tilak Varma struggled to connect initially but in the 9th over of the chase, Brevis found his touch and hit two consecutive fours followed by three back-to-back sixes. 

As soon as he did this, MI fans could not keep their calm and started praising the young kid from South Africa, who looks similar to great AB de Villiers while batting.

Check some reactions here:

Brevis' inning was cut short by Odean Smith when he was on 49. Smith bowled a half tracker that was angling in to him, he hooked it straight to deep fine leg fielder where Arshdeep did a good job to take the catch.

CricketIPL 2022Dewald BrevisMI vs PBKS
