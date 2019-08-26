Misbah-ul-Haq applies for Pakistan's head coach job

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee after expressing interest in applying for the national team’s head coach role.

Misbah met PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, and conveyed the decision, following which he formally applied for the head coach’s role.

Reflecting on his decision, Misbah said, "It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, but the fact is I only made the decision today."

The former Pakistan player further said that he is fully aware that the competition for the role will be tough.

“I am applying for the head coach’s role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game," the PCB quoted Misbah as saying.

“In saying so, I have to admit it is everyone’s dream to coach Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats," he added.

The PCB advertised for the head coach’s role on August 9, with the last date for applications being August 26.

The country's cricket board will look to complete the process by early September so that the new team management can assume charge in time to prepare the Pakistan team for the forthcoming international season, which commences on September 27 with the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in Karachi.