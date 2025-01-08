Advertisement
‘Missed A Trick’: Michael Clarke Unhappy With Cricket Australia After Sunil Gavaskar’s Absence In BGT Presentation Ceremony

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is proof of historical rivalries between India and Australia over the years. The trophy is named after two legends of the game, Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border as their contributions have been immense.

‘Missed A Trick’: Michael Clarke Unhappy With Cricket Australia After Sunil Gavaskar’s Absence In BGT Presentation Ceremony

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has shown disappointment after seeing Sunil Gavaskar was not there during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation. According to former Australia skipper, both Gavaskar and Allan Border should have been there on the podium.

While speaking to ESPN's Around The Wicket, Clarke said, “I just think Cricket Australia missed a trick. Now I know a lot of people don't know that it was planned before the series started, that if India were to win, Sunil Gavaskar would present the trophy. If Australia were to win, Alan Border would present the trophy. So it wasn't a surprise to those two guys. But to me, it just doesn't make sense. Like, they're both there”.

"No matter who won, in my opinion, they both should have walked out, they both should have been on stage, they both should have presented the trophy. I think we're very lucky to have both Allan Border and Sunny Gavaskar in the country commentating at the right time. You don't get that very often. Both legends of the game that the trophy is named are still around and are in the country at the same time. So I just think we missed a trick there. I think it sounds to me that, you know, it obviously affected, it offended Sunny as well, and I can understand why. I think they both should have been on that stage presenting that trophy no matter who won," he added.

Most of the fans were disappointed after seeing Gavaskar’s absence during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation and as a result, Cricket Australia faced a lot of criticism. Reacting to all the backlashes, Cricket Australia admitted that having both legends’ presence would have been more fitting. 

